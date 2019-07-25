US Politics

Mueller Testifies to Divided House Committees

July 25, 2019 02:26 AM
Former special counsel Robert Mueller told members of Congress Wednesday that his investigation into Russian interference in the last presidential election did not exonerate U.S. President Donald Trump of allegedly trying to thwart the investigation. As Mike O'Sullivan reports, Mueller's comments before two congressional committees drew very different responses from Republicans and Democrats.

