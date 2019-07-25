Mueller Testifies to Divided House Committees
Former special counsel Robert Mueller told members of Congress Wednesday that his investigation into Russian interference in the last presidential election did not exonerate U.S. President Donald Trump of allegedly trying to thwart the investigation. As Mike O'Sullivan reports, Mueller's comments before two congressional committees drew very different responses from Republicans and Democrats.