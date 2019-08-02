Mueller Testimony Ramifications

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller delivered his long-awaited testimony on July 24 about his report on Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election and any links between President Donald Trump’s campaign and Russia before the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees. Allan Lichtman, Distinguished Professor of History at American University, and Mark Simakovsky, Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council Eurasia Center, discuss with host Carol Castiel the highlights and implications of Robert Mueller recent testimony and whether it provides impetus to an impeachment inquiry, which is gaining increasing support among Democratic lawmakers.