Music Time in Africa - AFCON 2019

June 30, 2019 05:00 AM
Music Time in Africa - AFCON 2019
This episode features music and news from the Africa Cup of Nations 2019, the BET Awards, and more! You'll hear 4 AFCON fav's from Egypt, Mauritania, DR- Congo and Kenya. You’ll also hear vintage Remi Ongala (Tanzania) from the Music Time in Africa Archives, Tinariwen (Mali/Sahel), Sousou & Maher Sissoko (Sweden/Senegal), Mr Leo (Cameroon), Burna Boy, and traditional mbira music by Jacob Mafuleni & Martha Thom from Harare, Zimbabwe. Song of The Week spotlights "Huku" by rising Gqom star from Limpopo, South Africa Sho Madjozi.

