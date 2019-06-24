A Musical School In Lahore Teaches Students Of All Ages
June 24, 2019 05:50 AM
A Musical School In Lahore Teaches Students Of All Ages
In a predominantly conservative country like Pakistan, for most people; dreams of becoming a music artist remain just that; a dream. Parents don’t always encourage their children to pursue music as careers. So, what do you do if you are a working adult and still interested in music? National Music Academy in Lahore city provides music classes for people of all ages. VOA’s Saman Khan has more in this report narrated by Bezhan Hamdard.