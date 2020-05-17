Muslims, Jews Come Together Online for Iftar
May 17, 2020 07:59 AM
This program will begin at
This program has ended.
Muslims abstain from eating and drinking during daylight hours in the month of Ramadan, which ends on May 23rd. After sunset, they enjoy a meal and celebration known as iftar. Much of the celebrating this year is taking place in homes or online because of COVID-19. As Mike O'Sullivan reports, one online event has brought together people from two faiths which are sometimes antagonistic towards each other.