Muslims, Jews Come Together Online for Iftar

May 17, 2020 07:59 AM
Muslims abstain from eating and drinking during daylight hours in the month of Ramadan, which ends on May 23rd. After sunset, they enjoy a meal and celebration known as iftar. Much of the celebrating this year is taking place in homes or online because of COVID-19. As Mike O'Sullivan reports, one online event has brought together people from two faiths which are sometimes antagonistic towards each other.

Michael O'Sullivan
