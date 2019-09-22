USA

My Big Ukrainian Family Trucks to US Success

September 22, 2019 01:10 AM
Big American Dream for a Big Ukrainian Family video player.
Embed
Link

Five brothers came to the US from Ukraine almost two decades ago in search of the American Dream — that everyone has an equal opportunity to succeed in the United States. During those 20 years, they’ve had all kinds of jobs, from washing floors, to delivering mail to working at construction sites. But they had even bigger dreams, Khrystyna Shevchenko met with this unique family. Anna Rice narrates her story.
 

Latest Episodes
Mon, 09/23/2019 - 18:29
Protesters in Washington Disrupt Morning Commute to Press for Climate Action
Protesters in Washington Disrupt Morning Commute to Press for Climate Action
Mon, 09/23/2019 - 05:44
Young People Organize Protests to Demand Climate Change Actions
Young People Organize Protests to Demand Climate Change Actions
Mon, 09/23/2019 - 05:41
Trump Touts US Economy at Modi's Event in Houston
Trump Touts US Economy at Modi's Event in Houston
Mon, 09/23/2019 - 05:39
Observers See Little Progress on Rwanda-Uganda Dispute
Observers See Little Progress on Rwanda-Uganda Dispute
Mon, 09/23/2019 - 05:37
Malawi Works to Contain Overfishing on Lake Malawi
Malawi Works to Contain Overfishing on Lake Malawi