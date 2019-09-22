My Big Ukrainian Family Trucks to US Success
September 22, 2019 01:10 AM
Big American Dream for a Big Ukrainian Family video player.
Five brothers came to the US from Ukraine almost two decades ago in search of the American Dream — that everyone has an equal opportunity to succeed in the United States. During those 20 years, they’ve had all kinds of jobs, from washing floors, to delivering mail to working at construction sites. But they had even bigger dreams, Khrystyna Shevchenko met with this unique family. Anna Rice narrates her story.