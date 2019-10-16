Myanmar Conflict Escalates Amid Upsurge of New Recruits
October 16, 2019 08:32 AM
Myanmar: Conflict Escalating Between Government Forces And Armed Ethnic Groups video player.
The conflict between Myanmar’s armed ethnic groups and government forces is escalating. New recruits are joining groups such as the Arakan Army which has set up training camps in Kachin state, home to fellow Northern Alliance member, the Kachin Independence Army (KIA). Steve Sandford traveled to the region and filed this report for VOA