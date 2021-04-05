Myanmar Exiles Are Seeking Refuge in Kayin State

Hundreds of civilians in Myanmar — including activists, members of former de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy and villagers in the ethnic areas being bombed by the army — have gone into hiding. Some are seeking refuge in Kayin state, opposite Thailand. It is a region controlled by the Karen National Union, an ethnic armed organization that is no stranger to conflict, having been fighting for greater autonomy in Myanmar for more than seven decades. Steve Sandford reports from Mae Sot, Thailand.

Camera: Steve Sandford

Producer: Jon Spier