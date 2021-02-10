East Asia Pacific

Myanmar’s Military Cracks Down on Protesters

February 10, 2021 01:23 AM
Myanmar’s police cracked down on people protesting the country’s military coup in the capital of Naypyitaw Tuesday by firing warning shots, rubber bullets and water cannon. At least two demonstrators are reported seriously injured, with what are believed to be gunshot wounds, VOA’s senior diplomatic correspondent Cindy Saine reports.

Produced by: Jesse Oni 

Cindy Saine
By
Cindy Saine
VOA Diplomatic Correspondent
