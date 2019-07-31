East Asia Pacific

N. Korea, China on Agenda as Pompeo Heads To Thailand, Australia, Micronesia

July 31, 2019 03:40 AM
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is headed to Southeast Asia, Australia and Micronesia, and is not ruling out working-level talks with North Korean officials on the sidelines of ASEAN regional meetings in Thailand this week.  Tensions with China are also likely to be a major theme.  VOA’s Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine has more from the State Department.

