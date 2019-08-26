USA

NAACP Delegation Visits Ghana for Year of Return

August 26, 2019 06:03 AM
It's called the  "Year of Return", where people of African descent are encouraged to come to Ghana to mark 400 years since the first enslaved Africans were brought to what became the United States. This week a delegation from U.S. civil rights organization, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, or NAACP, is in Ghana visiting the sites of their ancestors.  Stacey Knott reports from Accra.

