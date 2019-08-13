The Naadam Festival of Mongolia: Tradition Corrupted by Business

August 13, 2019 10:30 AM
The Naadam Festival of Mongolia: Tradition Corrupted by Business video player.
Download File
Embed

Mongolia's most famous horse festival is a celebrated event across the country, but in the background rights groups are concerned about the rise of performance-enhancing drugs, harsh handling of horses and lax enforcement of safety protections for child jockeys. More than ten thousand children participate in nearly four hundred races nationwide in Mongolia and according to Mongolia’s National Traumatology and Orthopaedics Research, an average of six hundred child jockeys are thrown from their horse and in 2017 169 were killed. Libby Hogan has this report from middle Gobi desert, Mongolia.

 

Latest Episodes
August 13, 2019
Report Warns Hypersonic, Dual-Capable Missiles Pose Huge Global Threat
Hypersonic, Dual-Capable Missiles Pose Huge Global Threat, Report Warns
August 06, 2019
Retracing Path of First Slaves in Virginia
African Slaves sign in Virginia
July 30, 2019
It's a Messy Job, And They Do It: South Africa's 'Reclaimers' Recycle Bulk of Nation's Waste
South Africa Reclaimers WEB.mp4
July 26, 2019
We're Off to the Races with Babies and Snails
We're Off to the Races with Babies and Snails
July 26, 2019
How Pet Adoption Works in America
Giving a Second Chance: How Pet Adoption Works in America