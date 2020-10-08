South & Central Asia

As Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict Intensifies, Turkey Expands Role

October 08, 2020 03:33 PM
Turkey’s backing of Azerbaijan in the conflict with Armenia over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh enclave is coming under increasing scrutiny. Despite international pressure, Turkey is rejecting calls to back an unconditional cease-fire, as Ankara steps up its support of Azerbaijan’s military goals. Dorian Jones reports from Istanbul.

Producers: Berke Bas, Rod James. Videographers: Berke Bas, agencies.

Dorian Jones
By
Dorian Jones
