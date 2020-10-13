Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict Shows Turkey Becoming Drone Power
October 13, 2020
Turkish drones are playing a big role in supporting Azerbaijan's offensive in Nagorno Karabakh. With Turkey deploying them from Syria to Libya, they have become an integral part of Ankara's efforts to project its power beyond its borders. But as Dorian Jones reports from Istanbul, the Turkish drone industry is facing international pushback.