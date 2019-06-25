Nanotechnology Creates Hope for Cheap Desalination Process
June 25, 2019 04:38 AM
Nanotechnology Creates Hope for Cheap Desalination Process video player.
It may be that the two major challenges to humanity's future both involve water. When it comes to climate change, melting glaciers and sea level rise, it's a problem of too much. When it comes to safe drinking water, it's a problem of not enough. But some new desalination research may help solve the drinking water challenge. VOA's Kevin Enochs reports.