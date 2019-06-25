Nanotechnology Creates Hope for Cheap Desalination Process

Silicon Valley & Technology

It may be that the two major challenges to humanity's future both involve water. When it comes to climate change, melting glaciers and sea level rise, it's a problem of too much. When it comes to safe drinking water, it's a problem of not enough. But some new desalination research may help solve the drinking water challenge. VOA's Kevin Enochs reports.

