NASA Makes Progress Toward Deep-space Travel

January 21, 2021 04:45 PM
A NASA-Boeing partnership took its next steps toward deep-space exploration. Two commercial space flight companies reached new heights, and China says “foreign scientists” can inspect lunar samples it recently collected.  VOA’s Arash Arabasadi brings us the Week in Space.

Produced by: Arash Arabasadi

Camera: NASA/AP/Reuters/Virgin Orbit/Blue Origin

 

Arash Arabasadi
