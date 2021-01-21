NASA Makes Progress Toward Deep-space Travel
January 21, 2021 04:45 PM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
A NASA-Boeing partnership took its next steps toward deep-space exploration. Two commercial space flight companies reached new heights, and China says “foreign scientists” can inspect lunar samples it recently collected. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi brings us the Week in Space.
Produced by: Arash Arabasadi
Camera: NASA/AP/Reuters/Virgin Orbit/Blue Origin