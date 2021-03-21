Science & Health

NASA Turns to College Students to Design New Suit Technology

March 21, 2021 03:15 AM
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration, or NASA, is partnering with teams on college campuses across America to develop new spacesuit technology that will help astronauts returning to the moon, and those who will eventually reach Mars. VOA's Kane Farabaugh visited one team in Peoria, Illinois, hoping to make a big contribution to the US space program.  
Camera: Kane Farabaugh      Producer: Kane Farabaugh and Bronwyn Benito

Kane Farabaugh
By
Kane Farabaugh
