NASA Turns to College Students to Design New Suit Technology

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration, or NASA, is partnering with teams on college campuses across America to develop new spacesuit technology that will help astronauts returning to the moon, and those who will eventually reach Mars. VOA's Kane Farabaugh visited one team in Peoria, Illinois, hoping to make a big contribution to the US space program.

Camera: Kane Farabaugh Producer: Kane Farabaugh and Bronwyn Benito