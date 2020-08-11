Nat Geo First Female Photographer Talks About Her Decades-Long Career
Annie Griffiths, One of National Geographic’s first female photographers, has traveled to more than 150 countries taking pictures. During her 45 year career, she has been to every continent documenting nature, and collecting the stories of women she has met along the way. Maxim Moskalkov has the story.
VIDEOGRAPHER: Sergey Sokolov