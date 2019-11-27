Native Americans Played Pivotal Role in the First Thanksgiving

Every year in November, Americans get a day off to give thanks. The Thanksgiving Day holiday originated centuries ago, with a harvest celebration in Plymouth, Massachusetts in 1621. For many Americans, the holiday is also a time to celebrate the arrival of the first immigrants to the the New World. But historians say it is important to remember that without the help of the Wampanoag tribe, Europeans back in those days may not have survived to celebrate. VOA's Cristina Caicedo Smit reports.