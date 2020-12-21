Navalny releases audio of plot to killl him
December 21, 2020 10:30 PM
Listen
This program will begin at 10:30 PM
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
A Russian agent involved in the cleanup of the near-fatal nerve-agent poisoning of Alexei Navalny in August has revealed in an inadvertent confession how the Russian activist’s underpants were smeared with the toxin Novichok by an intelligence unit from the Russian Federal Security Service. Plus the latest on the coronavirus pandemic and a movie to give hope.