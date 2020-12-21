Navalny releases audio of plot to killl him

December 21, 2020 10:30 PM
A Russian agent involved in the cleanup of the near-fatal nerve-agent poisoning of Alexei Navalny in August has revealed in an inadvertent confession how the Russian activist’s underpants were smeared with the toxin Novichok by an intelligence unit from the Russian Federal Security Service. Plus the latest on the coronavirus pandemic and a movie to give hope.

Britain's PM Boris Johnson attends a news conference, together with Chris Whitty, the Chief Medical Officer and Patrick Vallance, UK Gov. Chief Scientific Adviser, in response to the ongoing situation with the coronavirus, London , Dec. 19, 2020.
