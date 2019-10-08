NBA Team Head Backpedals Tweet Supporting Hong Kong Protesters After Chinese Backlash
The NBA’s (National Basketball Association) Houston Rockets gained popularity in China in the early 2000s when the club signed Chinese star, Yao Ming. That history threatened to unravel this weekend after the team’s general manager tweeted support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong. The league and team both distanced themselves from his comments. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi examines the controversy.