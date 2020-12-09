COVID-19 Pandemic

‘A New Beginning’: Relief, Hope as Britain Begins Mass Coronavirus Vaccinations

December 09, 2020 03:20 PM
British health officials are warning that people with a “significant history” of allergic reactions should not receive the new coronavirus vaccine that was rolled out in a mass vaccination program Tuesday, pending investigation of two adverse reactions. Britain is the first western country to begin the mass vaccinations, as Henry Ridgwell reports from London.
Camera: Henry Ridgwell   Produced by: Henry Hernandez 
 

Henry Ridgwell
By
Henry Ridgwell
