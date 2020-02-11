Coronavirus Outbreak

New Coronavirus Transmissions Raise More Concerns as Deaths Surpass Those From SARS

February 11, 2020 03:06 AM
The head of the World Health Organization's says there are "concerning instances" of coronavirus transmission from people who have not traveled to China, a development that could mean there is a bigger problem. This comes as a WHO team of medical experts arrived in China on Monday and the death toll surpassed that of the SARS’ epidemic in 2002/2003. According to WHO's latest data, there are now over 40,000 confirmed cases in China and more than 1,000 deaths. Outside of China, there are 319 confirmed cases and there has been one death in Philippines. VOA Correspondent Mariama Diallo reports.

Mariama Diallo
