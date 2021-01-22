VOA Visuals

New COVID-19 Variants Are Different - What that Means for Us

January 22, 2021 09:22 AM
360p | 3 MB
480p | 3 MB
540p | 3 MB
1080p | 7 MB
Original | 12 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

New coronavirus variants appearing in Britain, South Africa, Brazil and elsewhere have experts concerned. Not only do they spread faster than existing strains, it's possible that vaccines against them might not work as well, though that hasn't been a problem so far. Here's how these variants are different and why scientists think vaccines will still work.

VOA
By
VOA Graphics
Latest Episodes
Fri, 01/22/2021 - 12:26 AM
President Biden Makes Immediate Changes to Policy, Rules
US President Joe Biden signs executive orders as part of the Covid-19 response as US Vice President Kamala Harris (L) and…
Fri, 01/22/2021 - 12:18 AM
With Control of the White House and Congress, Democrats Have 2 Years to Enact Change
With Control of the White House and Congress, Democrats Have 2 Years to Enact Change
Fri, 01/22/2021 - 12:00 AM
Biden Rolls Out Pandemic Strategy, Joins Global Effort
Biden Rolls Out Pandemic Strategy, Joins Global Effort
Fri, 01/22/2021 - 10:30 AM
VOA Our Voices 307: An Income from a Digital Economy
OV 307
Fri, 01/22/2021 - 09:00 AM
Red Carpet - Season 1, Episode 89
RC 89