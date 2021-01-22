New COVID-19 Variants Are Different - What that Means for Us
January 22, 2021 09:22 AM
New coronavirus variants appearing in Britain, South Africa, Brazil and elsewhere have experts concerned. Not only do they spread faster than existing strains, it's possible that vaccines against them might not work as well, though that hasn't been a problem so far. Here's how these variants are different and why scientists think vaccines will still work.