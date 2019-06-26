USA

New Democratic Bill Aims to Cancel Some 1.5 Trillion in Student Debt

June 26, 2019 05:10 AM
Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders and Representatives Ilhan Omar and Pramila Jayapal have joined together to introduce a bill that promises to cancel all $1.6 trillion of student debt by taxing stock, bond and derivative transactions on Wall Street. The legislation, called the College for All Act, would also eliminate tuition and fees at public, four-year universities.  More in this report from Sahar Majid for VOA News.

