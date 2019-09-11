Nations around the world spent $1.8 trillion on their militaries in 2018. Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren examines the new global arms race and how outer space plays a role in future warfare and peacekeeping. Greta's guests include VOA Pentagon Correspondent Carla Babb, Michael O'Hanlon from the Brookings Institution and Leon Panetta, former US Defense Secretary & CIA Director. RFecorded 9/11/19