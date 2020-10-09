USA

New Museum Exhibit in Washington Highlights Girlhood in America

October 09, 2020 05:06 PM
A new exhibition at the recently reopened National Museum of American History shows the challenges young woman face growing up in the United States. "Girlhood (It's complicated)" showcases the lives of American girls who advocated for social change and shaped the country's history. Karina Bafradzhian has the story.
Camera: David Gogokhia, Mike Maisuradze  
 

Karina Bafradzhian
