New Museum Exhibit in Washington Highlights Girlhood in America
October 09, 2020 05:06 PM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
A new exhibition at the recently reopened National Museum of American History shows the challenges young woman face growing up in the United States. "Girlhood (It's complicated)" showcases the lives of American girls who advocated for social change and shaped the country's history. Karina Bafradzhian has the story.
Camera: David Gogokhia, Mike Maisuradze