New Technology Aims to Make Travel Safer During Pandemic

April 20, 2021 08:24 PM
San Francisco's International Airport and United Airlines have become the first in the U.S. to test technology that enables domestic passengers to check in and board flights with minimal contact between travelers and agents. Those behind the trial say the technology could make traveling safer during the pandemic, as VOA Correspondent Mariama Diallo reports. 

Mariama Diallo
Mariama Diallo
