New US Citizens Sworn In at Los Angeles Drive Through
July 04, 2020 02:49 AM
Naturalization ceremonies for new US citizens held monthly in Los Angeles are the largest in the country. At the end of March, amid the coronavirus pandemic, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services started postponing the ceremonies due to the rapid infection spread. But three months later, a giant backlog has pushed officers to be creative. Genia Dulot has the story.
Camera: Genia Dulot