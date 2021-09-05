New York City Family Remembers a 9/11 Hero
September 05, 2021 03:56 PM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
New York City firefighter Thomas Alioto spent months helping search for victim remains at Ground Zero after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. He died in December 2019 from а 9/11-related illness. Nina Vishneva met with Alioto’s wife and three daughters to talk about his heroism. Anna Rice narrates her story.
Camera: Alexander Barash, Natalia Latukhina