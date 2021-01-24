New York City Still Grappling With Impact of COVID Lockdowns
New York City became the first metropolis in the U.S. to take a deadly hit from the coronavirus pandemic in the spring of 2020. The whole world watched as the city struggled to adapt to the pandemic and its lockdowns. Today, it is still struggling. Evgeny Maslov filed this report, narrated by Anna Rice.
Camera: Michael Eckels