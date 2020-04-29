New York Military Flyover Honors First Responders Fighting Pandemic
April 29, 2020 07:15 AM
The Navy's Blue Angels and the Air Force's Thunderbirds stunt squads joined forces Tuesday for a special flyover above New York and other major U.S. cities to honor health care workers and first responders helping fight the novel coronavirus. VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb gives us a glimpse of Operation America Strong, and as you’ll soon see, it was a flight to remember.