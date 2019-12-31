In New York, New Year's Eve Isn't Complete Without the Ball Drop

This New Year's Eve, an estimated 1 million people will pack the streets of New York City's Times Square to watch the famous ball drop. It's a tradition that dates back to 1907, as visitors from around the world gather to count down the final seconds to the New Year. VOA's Tina Trinh heads to the rooftop of One Times Square for a look at the New Year's Eve ball, the centerpiece of one of the world's most anticipated New Year's Eve celebrations.