New York Window Displays Go All Out During Christmas Season

December 20, 2019 11:47 AM
Despite this era of online shopping, people still like to go to a traditional store for their Christmas shopping, and this is especially true in New York City.  As every year in the city, the stores pull out all the stops to make shopping a memorable experience and window displays are a big part of that. Elena Wolf visited a few special shop windows. Anna Rice has her story

Elena Wolf
