New Yorkers Who Relocated for Pandemic Ponder a Return

March 08, 2021 11:29 AM
The latest data from American moving companies shows that in the country’s 30 most populated cities last year, more people left than arrived, as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold. Keith Kocinski reports from New York on one family who left the city for the countryside.

