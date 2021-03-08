New Yorkers Who Relocated for Pandemic Ponder a Return
March 08, 2021 11:29 AM
The latest data from American moving companies shows that in the country’s 30 most populated cities last year, more people left than arrived, as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold. Keith Kocinski reports from New York on one family who left the city for the countryside.
Camera: Nick Jastrzebski & Keith Kocinski
Produced by: Ihar Tsikhanenka, Bronwyn Benito