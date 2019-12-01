Impeachment Inquiry

Next Phase of Trump Impeachment Begins This Week

December 01, 2019 02:54 PM
Next Phase of Trump Impeachment Begins This Week video player.
Embed
Link

This week at a summit in Britain, world leaders mark the 70th anniversary of NATO.  President Donald Trump, who has bashed the military alliance and made comments about slashing U.S. backing for it, will attend.  VOA’s Arash Arabasadi reports that, meanwhile, back in the United States, the impeachment inquiry into accusations of presidential misconduct moves to a new phase.

VOA Journalist Arash Arabasadi
Written By
Arash Arabasadi
Latest Episodes
Mon, 12/02/2019 - 10:17
If President is Impeached, US Senate Holds Trial
After President is Impeached, US Senate Holds Trial
Mon, 12/02/2019 - 06:22
UN Chief Warns Climate Crisis is 'In Sight and Hurtling Towards Us'
Guterres: Climate Crisis Is 'In Sight And Hurtling Towards US'
Sun, 12/01/2019 - 12:35
European Leaders Brace for Trump Ahead of NATO Summit
Ahead of NATO Summit, European Leaders Brace for Trump
Sun, 12/01/2019 - 04:02
Impeachment Starts in the House of Representatives
Impeachment Starts in the House of Representatives
Sun, 12/01/2019 - 03:06
195 Nations Meet in Madrid for Climate Talks
195 Nations Meet in Madrid for Climate Talks