Next Phase of Trump Impeachment Begins This Week
December 01, 2019 02:54 PM
Next Phase of Trump Impeachment Begins This Week video player.
This week at a summit in Britain, world leaders mark the 70th anniversary of NATO. President Donald Trump, who has bashed the military alliance and made comments about slashing U.S. backing for it, will attend. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi reports that, meanwhile, back in the United States, the impeachment inquiry into accusations of presidential misconduct moves to a new phase.