Nicaraguan Journalists in Exile Send the News Back Home

More than a year has passed since protests against changes to Nicaraguas pension program turned into a full scale socio-political crisis. The government crackdown by President Daniel Ortega has resulted in more than 200 deaths, and forced more than 65,000 people to leave the country. Among them journalists who say they've been targeted. But even though they're not there, many of these journalists are still sending the news back home. VOA reporter Cristina Caicedo Smit has the story.

