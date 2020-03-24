Nigeria Health Authorities, Partners Conduct Free TB Testing and Treatment
March 24, 2020 05:53 AM
This program will begin at
This program has ended.
Health experts say Nigeria isn’t likely to meet the United Nations’ 2030 tuberculosis eradication target, as the nation still accounts for the highest fatality rate from the disease in Africa. Officials say they’re trying to address major factors like inadequate awareness and funding by offering free screening and treatment. For VOA, Timothy Obiezu has more from Abuja as the world marks Tuberculosis Day on March 24.