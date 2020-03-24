Science & Health

Nigeria Health Authorities, Partners Conduct Free TB Testing and Treatment

March 24, 2020 05:53 AM
Embed
This program will begin at
This program has ended.

Health experts say Nigeria isn’t likely to meet the United Nations’ 2030 tuberculosis eradication target, as the nation still accounts for the highest fatality rate from the disease in Africa. Officials say they’re trying to address major factors like inadequate awareness and funding by offering free screening and treatment.  For VOA, Timothy Obiezu has more from Abuja as the world marks Tuberculosis Day on March 24.

Timothy Obiezu
By
Timothy Obiezu
Latest Episodes
Tue, 03/24/2020 - 06:11
Pompeo Visits Afghanistan in Bid to Resolve Political Impasse
Pompeo Visits Afghanistan in Bid to Resolve Political Impasse
Tue, 03/24/2020 - 06:07
Washington Authorities Urging People to Reconsider Visits to See Cherry Blossoms
Washington Authorities Urging People to Reconsider Visits to See Cherry Blossoms
Tue, 03/24/2020 - 06:02
Minimal US Funding for International COVID-19 Aid So Far
Minimal US Funding for International COVID-19 Aid So Far
Tue, 03/24/2020 - 05:58
Closed US School Help Get Free Meals to Students
Closed US School Help Get Free Meals to Students
Mon, 03/23/2020 - 20:49
South African Houses of Worship Find Creative Ways to Meet Amid Coronavirus Threat
South Africa Houses of Worship Find Creative Ways to Meet Amid Coronavirus Threat