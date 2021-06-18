Nigeria Kidnap Victims Oppose Government Move to Ban Ransom Payments
Nigerian lawmakers are set to vote on a bill criminalizing ransom payments after reports that payoffs were made to resolve a series of mass kidnappings. The bill, which would impose stiff prison sentences, is being criticized by relatives of kidnap victims. Timothy Obiezu reports from Kaduna, where many kidnappings have taken place recently.
