Africa

Nigeria Loses a Quarter of Rice Production to Floods

September 30, 2020 12:42 PM
Farmers in northern Nigeria have lost more than two million tons of rice, a quarter of the country's projected harvest, due to flooding.  Despite the loss, Nigeria is so far upholding a year-long ban on land-based imports of rice to crack down on smuggling and boost local production.  Ifiok Ettang reports from Argungu, Nigeria.

Camera:  Ifiok Ettang    

Produced by:   Jason Godman 

Ifiok Ettang
By
Ifiok Ettang
