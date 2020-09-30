Nigeria Loses a Quarter of Rice Production to Floods
September 30, 2020 12:42 PM
Farmers in northern Nigeria have lost more than two million tons of rice, a quarter of the country's projected harvest, due to flooding. Despite the loss, Nigeria is so far upholding a year-long ban on land-based imports of rice to crack down on smuggling and boost local production. Ifiok Ettang reports from Argungu, Nigeria.
Camera: Ifiok Ettang
Produced by: Jason Godman