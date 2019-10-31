Africa

Nigeria Non-profits Take Cancer Awareness to the Streets

October 31, 2019 03:15 PM
Nigeria accounts for the highest cancer mortality rate in Africa according to the World Health Organization. Low awareness, late detection and high cost of treatment are major factors contributing to increasing cancer mortality in the west African nation. But in October, also world cancer awareness month, several non-profits in Nigeria are taking information about the disease to the streets and sponsoring underprivileged patients for treatments. Timothy Obiezu reports from Abuja.

Timothy Obiezu
