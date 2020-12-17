Africa

Nigeria Pushes Cleaner, More Affordable Gasoline for Vehicles

December 17, 2020 08:27 AM
Nigeria's government has announced a natural gas expansion program to urge vehicle owners to convert their gasoline engines to run on the cheaper and cleaner-burning natural gas. As Timothy Obiezu reports from Abuja, the initiative also aims to reduce Nigeria's dependence on oil.
 
Videographer: Emeka Gibson, Producer: Rod James

Timothy Obiezu
Timothy Obiezu
