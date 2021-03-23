Africa

Nigeria Sustains Tuberculosis Progress Despite Global Pandemic Setbacks

March 23, 2021 08:50 AM
Campaigners against tuberculosis, a bacterial disease that mainly affects the lungs, say the coronavirus pandemic has rolled back years of progress in treating TB.  But Nigeria — one of the countries hardest hit by the disease — has managed to maintain its progress, as Timothy Obiezu reports from Abuja.

Camera: Emekas Gibson

Timothy Obiezu
By
Timothy Obiezu
