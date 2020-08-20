Nigerian Authorities Blamed for Lingering Kaduna Violence

Sectarian violence in Nigeria's Kaduna State has lingered for decades, claiming thousands of lives and forcing thousands more from their homes. In late July, gunmen killed at least 43 people — making it 178 people killed so far in the southern part of Kaduna since the start of the year. The Nigerian government has deployed more security forces but local community leaders and right groups accuse authorities of willful neglect. Timothy Obiezu reports from a village in Kaduna that was recently attacked.

Camera: : Emeka Gibson