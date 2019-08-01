Africa

Nigerian Court’s Labeling Muslim Sect 'Terrorists' Spikes Tensions

August 1, 2019 01:16 PM
Nigerian Court’s Labeling Muslim Sect 'Terrorists' Spikes Tensions video player.
Tension between a Nigerian Shiite Muslim group and authorities is growing after a court last week granted permission to label the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) a terrorist organization.  Security forces clashed violently with the group as they took to the streets of Abuja this month to call for the release of their leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, who authorities have held since deadly clashes in 2015, despite a court order for his release.  Timothy Obiezu has more from Abuja

