Africa

Nigerian Human Trafficking Victims Rebuild Their Lives After Returning Home

August 25, 2019 09:42 PM
Nigerian Human Trafficking Victims Rebuild Their Lives After Returning Home video player.
Embed
Link

Nigeria's agency for combating human trafficking is repatriating and re-settling women who have been subjected to forced labor and prostitution after being smuggled into Europe on false promises of working at well-paying jobs.  Thousands of Nigerian women have been trafficked in recent years, though some were lucky enough to be able to return to their country.  Timothy Obiezu takes a closer look at the story of some human trafficking victims who are now back in Nigeria rebuilding their lives.

Latest Episodes
Sun, 08/25/2019 - 19:22
Divisions Between Trump and Leaders Spill Out at G-7
Divisions Between Trump and Leaders Spill Out at G-7
Sun, 08/25/2019 - 17:50
Former Illinois Congressman Challenges Trump for Republican Presidential Nomination
Former Illinois Congressman Challenges Trump for Republican Presidential Nomination
Sun, 08/25/2019 - 09:08
Commemoration of 400th Anniversary of Slavery Brings Calls for Reflection, Unity
Commemoration of 400th anniversary of slavery in Norfolk, VA, Aug 24, 2019
Sun, 08/25/2019 - 06:58
What is the US Migrant Protection Protocols?
Explainer: Migrant Protection Protocols
Sun, 08/25/2019 - 03:45
Impact of Political Satire Is No Joke
US Political Change Through the Lens of Satire