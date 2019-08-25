Nigerian Human Trafficking Victims Rebuild Their Lives After Returning Home

Nigeria's agency for combating human trafficking is repatriating and re-settling women who have been subjected to forced labor and prostitution after being smuggled into Europe on false promises of working at well-paying jobs. Thousands of Nigerian women have been trafficked in recent years, though some were lucky enough to be able to return to their country. Timothy Obiezu takes a closer look at the story of some human trafficking victims who are now back in Nigeria rebuilding their lives.