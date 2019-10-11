Nigerian Students Join Global Fight for Climate Action

October 11, 2019 09:43 AM
The climate action movement known as "Fridays for Future" has spread to Nigeria, where it is being led by a 16-year-old school girl, Faithwins Iwuh.  The movement started by a Swedish teenager, Greta Thunberg, now has millions of school children worldwide, who are demanding immediate action to counteract global warming. For VOA, Timothy Obiezu has more from Abuja.

Timothy Obiezu
