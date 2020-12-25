COVID-19 Pandemic

Nigerians Mark Christmas Under New Coronavirus Restrictions

December 25, 2020 05:03 AM
Nigerian authorities this week announced the country is officially seeing a second wave of the coronavirus after it recorded its highest daily number of COVID-19 infections Dec. 17. Authorities are imposing new restrictions on public gatherings and have warned those celebrating the Yuletide holiday to avoid parties, gatherings and Christmas caroling. But some Nigerians are finding ways to spread joy during the holiday season while still keeping a safe distance by organizing remote caroling and singing from their balconies. Timothy Obiezu reports from Abuja.
Camera:  Emeka Gibson      Producer: Rod James

Timothy Obiezu
By
Timothy Obiezu
Timothy Obiezu reports for VOA from Nigeria.
