Nigeria’s Displaced Camps Among Most Vulnerable to Coronavirus
April 15, 2020 05:02 PM
More than a decade of Boko Haram militant attacks have displaced over two million Nigerians in the north, with hundreds of thousands living in internally displaced people’s camps. Medical experts worry the camps lack the spacing and sanitary conditions to prevent an outbreak of coronavirus, which has so far infected more than 370 people in Nigeria and killed 10. Ifiok Ettang reports from Jos, Nigeria.