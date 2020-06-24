Nigeria's Fast-Growing Wedding Industry Struggles During Pandemic
June 24, 2020 10:59 AM
Despite churches in Nigeria emerging from lockdown to once again hold weddings, they're trying to cut down on the number of guests. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has led many couples to get married online through video conferencing platforms bug Nigeria's large wedding industry, which is geared towards entertaining large numbers of guests, is struggling to adjust to the new reality. Timothy Obiezu reports from Abuja.
Camera: Emeka Gibson